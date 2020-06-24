Wednesday morning news briefing: After hibernation, the contradictions

Public required to do heavy lifting of latest guidelines



It was the second tens of millions had been ready for. After three months in lockdown, we had been lastly being launched from what Boris Johnson described as “our long national hibernation”. Yet as we had been encouraged to ditch coronavirus-induced dormancy, the cumbersome new set of dos and don’ts solely served so as to add a contact of the crazies to Britain’s supposedly “new normal”. While a few of the adjustments for England had been easy, others prompted extra questions than they answered. As Camilla Tominey writes, it quickly turned obvious that the public was once again being asked to do the heavy lifting on common sense. But Allison Pearson argues: Who wants to live in this new normal?

The Prime Minister stated households and associates would be capable to mingle indoors and even go on vacation collectively from July 4, when pubs and eating places may also reopen and the two-metre rule will probably be lowered to 1 metre. His announcement successfully indicators the finish of lockdown in England, which will probably be changed with a set of sophisticated guidelines governing all the pieces from how we see our households to having a pint. I can advocate our simple guide to what the new rules means for you. And, after all, Matt has a humorous tackle them for today’s cartoon.

Health leaders say UK should put together for second wave

As the lockdown eases, specialists are urging warning amid concerns of a second wave of coronavirus. Health leaders known as for an pressing overview to make sure Britain is correctly ready for the “real risk” of a renewed outbreak over winter. The attraction for motion to stop additional lack of life is backed by the presidents of the Royal Colleges of Physicians, Surgeons, GPs and Nursing. It got here as Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty warned that lots of the new social distancing measures must remain in place “until this time next year” as a result of a coronavirus vaccine continues to be a good distance off. Health Editor Laura Donnelly explains the science that enables the UK to take these “baby steps”.

Lockdown turned us right into a nation of Zoom addicts

Britain’s lockdown has dramatically modified the method individuals of all ages use the web. An Ofcom study has revealed that older individuals on Zoom and youngsters turning into hooked on TikTok imply Britons are spending report quantities of time on-line. The media regulator discovered individuals had been now on the web for greater than 1 / 4 of their waking hours, with adults spending on common an additional 37 minutes a day throughout lockdown. Social Media Correspondent Mike Wright explains how the pandemic is changing the UK’s internet habits and behavior indelibly.

Exclusive | A great samaritan who ran in direction of hazard to are inclined to the victims of the Reading assault urged them to “keep going” as they lay dying on the grass. James Antell, 25, took off his shirt and used it to attempt to stem the circulation of blood as he tried to save lots of the lives of two of the three males knifed to demise. He spoke to Chief Reporter Robert Mendick as a result of the reactions of passers-by who helped and the emergency providers “exemplify the spirit, bravery and resilience of the people”.

Around the world: Surge of Covid-19 circumstances in Brazil

