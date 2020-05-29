Wedding Videographer Reportedly Mocked Grieving Man & Refused Refund After Fiancée’s Death Prior To Wedding! WTF?!

Who does this?!

A grieving 24-year-old man is feuding with the proprietor of a Texas-based wedding ceremony videography firm after the person’s 22-year-old fiancée was killed in a tragic automotive crash earlier this spring. And now, with screenshots to assist his declare, issues have gotten REALLY ugly after the videography firm, Copper Stallion Media, refused to offer a refund for the pair’s would-be wedding ceremony.

Justin Montney was imagined to wed Alexis-Athena Wyatt on May 23, with Copper Stallion Media set to do all of the videography for the younger couple’s special occasion. However, again in February, Wyatt was killed in a automotive crash in Colorado. Weeks later, when Montney approached the media firm about cancellation and a refund contemplating the marriage itself was now not going down, he says he was categorically denied by an worker who later instructed him that “life is a b**ch.”

Um… WHAT?!

After a number of e-mail exchanges that didn’t go wherever — with the corporate refusing to offer a refund per its set phrases upon Justin first signing the contract — the grieving fiancé ultimately went to the native information to have his story heard (beneath):

Wow.

Things rapidly bought worse from there, with Copper Stallion allegedly registering two web sites underneath Justin’s identify and conducting their very own smear marketing campaign in opposition to him in response to his going public with the grievance. The entire factor REALLY took a viral flip days later, when the videography firm reportedly posted a controversial message on their Facebook web page on the day of what would have been Justin’s wedding ceremony.

The insensitive and disgusting message was not very well-received by social media customers:

“Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding in Colorado Springs. After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund, we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day.”

Holy S**T!!! Talk about uncalled for!

Not surprisingly, hundreds of individuals have since descended on the corporate’s Yelp and wedding ceremony pages to go away complaints and feedback on the unbelievable insensitivity proven there. The videography firm’s personal social media pages have since been deleted.

Still, it doesn’t appear to be something will come of a refund; the corporate’s web site was up to date after the drama to incorporate this passage in regards to the incident:

“The contract was non-refundable. We will NEVER refund Justin Montney even with the online threats and harassment. If we knew he was going to shake us down, we would have charged a higher deposit. We understand a death occurred, but it’s not right for people to turn to the internet and sodomize the reputation of a company. This is malice and the intent was to do harm. We know Justin is still young and in his 20s but this was wrong. He could have quietly filed a small claim to ‘try’ to recoup the non-refundable deposit. Instead, he chose the internet to shake us down.”

Yikes…

As for his half, Montney has a a lot cooler head about the entire thing, fortunately. He doesn’t plan authorized retaliation in opposition to the corporate, nor does he anticipate to get his $1,800 again. But chatting with People in regards to the matter, he not less than sounds just like the a lot larger particular person right here:

“They sure did personally attack and they sure did hurt me. But I’m not a vengeful person. The way I look at it, I’m just like, I don’t know why they’re doing this. I just don’t.”

Spoken like an actual grownup. Unlike… nicely, you realize.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What a CRAZY story, isn’t it???

Sound OFF along with your tackle the entire thing down within the feedback (beneath)…