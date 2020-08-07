WeChat U.S. ban cuts off users link to families in China By Reuters

©Reuters Illustration photo of Wechat app on a cellphone



By Krystal Hu

(Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s ban on deals utilizing popular Chinese messaging app WeChat will cut ties to families and buddies in China, countless users in the U.S. worry, as they end up being the current casualties in the standoff in between the 2 countries.

WeChat, owned by Chinese web giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:-RRB- Ltd, is popular amongst Chinese trainees, expats and some Americans who have individual or service relationships inChina Most popular messaging apps in the U.S., consisting of Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- Messenger, Whatsapp and Telegram have actually been obstructed in China.

“I came to the U.S. for free access to information. I feel I’m targeted by Trump,” said Tingru Nan, a Chinese graduate student at the University of Delaware. “I’m living in constant fear now thinking I might get disconnected with friends and families.”

The ban will cut off much more than the up to 6 million Chinese individuals who live in the UnitedStates In the previous 3 months, WeChat has actually had approximately 19 million everyday active users in the U.S., according to analytics companiesApptopia

Expats, who are proficient at working around overbearing firewall softwares in their house nation, are preparing backup …