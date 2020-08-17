WEC targeting a “minimum” of six races in 2021

Governing body the FIA and series promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest acknowledge that they require to decrease the number of champion rounds from the present 8 when the champion’s brand-new hypercar period starts netx year.

FIA president Jean Todt stated at last weekend’s Spa round: “Next year we should in the WEC have about six races including the Le Mans 24 Hours. For a championship that is the minimum.”

Read Also:

The guidelines for the WEC state that there need to be at least six races, consisting of Le Mans.

ACO president Pierre Fillon and WEC employer Gerard Neveu worried the requirement to decrease expenses as the impacts of the world health crisis bite.

“At this time we have the virus and we have to reduce the costs for everybody, and the target is to have six races,” statedFillon

Neveu included: “We are trying to adapt the calendar to the economic and world situation. It was clear and logical that we have to reduce the number of races from our discussions with the manufacturers and the teams.

“There is a number [of races] we will not go under and another number we will not review since it would be too pricey in the present scenario.”

#37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07: Ho-Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry, Will Stevens Photo by: JEP/ Motorsport Images

The verification that there will be a minimized calendar …