Webster Groves neighbors mailed anonymous letter asking them to remove Black Lives Matter signs | News Headlines

WEBSTER GROVES,Mo (KMOV.com)– Webster Groves citizens informed News 4 they were angered after hearing a few of their neighbors with Black Lives Matter signs in their lawns were mailed an anonymous letter asking for the elimination of those signs.

“I was appalled and sadden and discouraged to think that that might be someone in my community who would go to that length to make someone feel, unwelcomed and unwanted in our community,” stated Erin Gunn.

Gunn stated the letter isn’t preventing her from keeping her register.

“It means that I’m an ally, and Black lives matter and society doesn’t reflect that right now,” she stated.

The letter begins by stating individuals have a right to exercise their First Amendment right. But, it deviates when it specifies that particular political signs might have an unfavorable influence on home worth.

The letter ends with stating “enough already” and is asking neighbors to remove their signs, and keep their political views inside their houses.

“People pretending that they’re neighbors when in fact they’re not neighbors,” stated David Everson.

Gerry Welch, the mayor of Webster Groves, stated the letter is off base and …