Webcam with Microphone, YQE Web Camera Full HD 1080P Webcam with Cover Tripod, Laptop PC Desktop Computer Camera Windows Mac OS for Video Calling Streaming Gaming Zoom YouTube Skype Hangouts Facetime



Price: $45.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 20:28:49 UTC – Details)





❤【Built-in Two Noise Reduction Microphone 】: 1080P web camera is equipped with omnidirectional microphone that fiters background noise, pick up your voice at 10ft distance, perfect for online teaching, blogging, conferencing, Live streaming, video calling, social gaming.

❤【USB Plug and Play & Tripod-ready Rotatable Clip】: USB webcam is very easy to use, USB connector, it can be easily set up, NO additional driver required, which means, you can plug and play. Importantly, our desktop PC cameras with 6ft USB power cable, also features a Tripod-ready Rotatable Clip, Adjustable universal clip can fits your multi-angle needs on computers, laptops, desktops, Mac, PC, LCD monitors, and even other flat surfaces.”

❤【Smooth Live Streaming & Advanced Technology】：PC camera with Facial-enhancement technology optimizes the image automatically, Which makes you look best. Pro stream webcam with Advanced H.264 video compression technology provides excellent quality video on Skype, Facetime, OBS, XBOX ONE, Hangouts, Facebook, Zoom, YouTube,Twitch, and more.

❤【Superior Compatibility and Guarantee】: 1080p FULL HD Webcam Compatible with Windows 2000/XP/7/8/10 and above, Mac OS, Chrome OS, Smart TV, Android 5.0 or higher version, Our Company offer a 90-Day money-back & replacement & Lifetime customer service, Any issues of refund/replace/technical questions, please feel free to come back to contact us. please buy it in Our “YQE” store, other store are fake.