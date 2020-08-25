Webb Simpson Withdraws from BMW Championship to Rest for Tour Championship

Webb Simpson withdrew Tuesday from the BMW Championship to be rested for next week’s Tour Championship, according to his management group.

It’s an intriguing relocation for Simpson, who isNo 3 is the FedExCup standings. With the staggered scoring start at East Lake, he was set to be 3 shots behind heading into the season ending. With triple points readily available for the BMW, he’s most likely to drop even further; seedsNos 6-10, for circumstances, will start the week 6 shots behind.

Simpson has actually played 4 successive weeks on Tour, with top-6 surfaces in each of his previous 2 looks. He’s damaged par in 10 of his previous 11 rounds and presently leads the Tour in scoring average (68.87 ).

The brand-new 2020-21 season starts the week following the Tour Championship, at the Safeway Open in Napa,California Next up is the U.S. Open,Sept 17-20 atWinged Foot Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open.

The BMW field will stay at 69 gamers. The leading 30 gamers after this week certify for the Tour Championship.