Webb Simpson Withdraws from BMW Championship to Rest for Tour Championship

By
Jasyson
-

Webb Simpson withdrew Tuesday from the BMW Championship to be rested for next week’s Tour Championship, according to his management group.

It’s an intriguing relocation for Simpson, who isNo 3 is the FedExCup standings. With the staggered scoring start at East Lake, he was set to be 3 shots behind heading into the season ending. With triple points readily available for the BMW, he’s most likely to drop even further; seedsNos 6-10, for circumstances, will start the week 6 shots behind.

Simpson has actually played 4 successive weeks on Tour, with top-6 surfaces in each of his previous 2 looks. He’s damaged par in 10 of his previous 11 rounds and presently leads the Tour in scoring average (68.87 ).

The brand-new 2020-21 season starts the week following the Tour Championship, at the Safeway Open in Napa,California Next up is the U.S. Open,Sept 17-20 atWinged Foot Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open.

The BMW field will stay at 69 gamers. The leading 30 gamers after this week certify for the Tour Championship.



