Webb Simpson using fill-in caddie while Paul Tesori heals ailing back

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Webb Simpson won the last significant champion played in San Francisco with his caddie, Paul Tesori, by his side. When Simpson go back to the Bay Area for next week’s PGA Championship, he will make the journey without Tesori.

After working the very first 2 rounds of this week’s WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational, Tesori was changed on Saturday as he continued to have problem with an ailing back.

“His back went out last week and it’s been really painful for him this week. He managed kind of the first two rounds, but yesterday was really tough for him,” stated Simpson following a third-round69 “He woke up and it was a little bit worse, so he thought it would be smartest to take it off.”

Simpson stated the last time Tesori wasn’t on his bag was back in 2013, the year after the duo won the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club.

Tesori was changed by Joey Duplantis in Memphis and it stays to be seen who will caddie for Simpson next week at TPC Harding Park.

“I’m unsure. As of this early morning it didn’t look most likely that [Tesori] would have the ability to do it,” Simpson stated.