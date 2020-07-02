Webb Simpson: PGA Tour ‘safest place to be’ despite COVID-19 cases | Golf News



















0:35



World number six Webb Simpson believes the PGA Tour is the ‘safest place anybody can be in the United States right now’, despite the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

World number six Webb Simpson believes the PGA Tour is the ‘safest place anybody can be in the United States right now’, despite the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Webb Simpson believes the PGA Tour may be the “safest place anyone can be in the United States right now”, despite the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Simpson, who won his seventh PGA Tour title at the RBC Heritage, withdrew from last week’s Travelers Championship – as a precaution – after his daughter received a positive coronavirus test.

Chad Campbell became the sixth PGA Tour player in 12 days to test positive for COVID-19 and withdrew out of this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, following on from Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Frittelli and Harris English, although Simpson feels safe to get back to action.

“I applaud the PGA TOUR and everything they’ve done and are doing to keep us safe,” Simpson said. “I mentioned to the commissioner [Jay Monahan] last week that based on our numbers, our stats, I told him the safest place anybody can be in the United States today is on the PGA Tour.

Simpson is making his tournament debut in Detroit

“The lengths that the Tour is certainly going to ensure everyplace we go is safe and secure and our testing and all that, I’m very good about being out here.

“I’m just happy to be out here and playing golf. The next few weeks looks bright for us, it looks like we’re going to continue on, which I’m really thankful for.”

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Simpson’s daughter, along with most of his family, subsequently tested negative for COVID-19, allowing the world No 6 to feature at Detroit Golf Club for the fourth tournament right back since the tournament’s restart.

Champ was another to test negative after initially receiving a positive test, but Simpson supports the decision to just take a cautious approach and believes players are starting to take the threat more seriously.

Simpson currently leads the FedExCup standings and may be the highest-ranked player in action this week

“I do think the elephant in the room and the tough thing that they’re dealing with every week is these positives,” Simpson added. “That guys are feeling great and then they test negative after that and another test negative.

“You know, two negative tests in a row I guess is what I’m trying to say. It’s hard to know. I understand that those are regrettable situations plus they have to be safe about it, just take the safe side even though they think it could have now been a false-positive.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“This being the fourth tournament, I believe guys are so alert to how easy it is to catch this disease that I think everyone is becoming more strict.

“That first week at Colonial there have been still fist bumps following the round, closer contact I believe on the number or player dining. There’s way less of that now. Now, nobody’s touching; maybe an elbow here or there. I’m definitely seeing how it’s affecting everybody, not just those people who have had connection with someone.”

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic through the week survive Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 11.45am on Sky Sports Golf and midday on Sky Sports Main Event.