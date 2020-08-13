Webb Simpson Opens with 66 at Wyndham Championship with Caddie Paul Tesori Back on Bag

Webb Simpson does not require another factor to feel great around Sedgefield Country Club, however he got an increase today with caddie Paul Tesori back on the bag.

Two weeks ago Tesori might just make it midway through the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational prior to stepping away due to the fact that of pain in the back. For the last 2 rounds in Memphis Simpson worked with Joey Duplantis, prior to he relied on long time good friend Jonathan Dilanni for recently’s PGA Championship, where he connected for 37 th. Simpson stated it was the very first time because 2013 that Tesori was not able to loop for him.

But the band is back together today at the Wyndham, where Simpson has a success and 5 other top-6s surfaces. The worldNo 6 opened with a 4-under 66 Thursday, his only miscue coming on an out-of-bounds tee shot on his 4th hole of the day.

“It was great,” Simpson stated of having Tesori back. “We did some good swing stuff yesterday, and he’s so excited to be back. His back’s doing pretty good. It’s a hilly golf course, we had the rain gear in there, so the bag was pretty heavy, but he did well.”

Earlier today on Twitter, Tesori stated that he has “some serious structural issues” however that he got an epidural and did “tons” of physical treatment.

“Doctor stated losing 25 pounds would …