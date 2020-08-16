Webb Simpson frustrated despite playing ‘the best I’ve played in a long time’

GREENSBORO, N.C.– A round of 5-under 65 is the things most novices can just dream about, and it’s a score that even the best PGA Tour pros would likely accept prior to beginning their round. But Saturday at the Wyndham Championship, that exact same overall left Webb Simpson shaking his head.

Simpson has actually been a dominant force at Sedgefield Country Club over the last years, making his very first PGA Tour win here in 2011 and completing T-3 or much better each of the last 3 years. He was when again in the mix after opening the week with successive 66s, and he went one much better throughout the 3rd round. But with the other leaders around him going even lower in the middle of soft conditions, Simpson wandered from 2 shots off the cause 5 shots back and was delegated rue a variety of missed out on chances on the greens.

“I played great. It’s probably the best I’ve played in a long time. I just didn’t capitalize when I needed to,” Simpson stated. “Today could have been a really low one, and just dropped a couple shots. So definitely a little frustrating.”

Simpson left to a strong start, with 6 birdies over his very first 10 holes. But that stretch consisted of misses out on from inside 8 feet onNos 6 and 7, and he …