WeatherTech Racing moves up to GTE Pro at Le Mans

Cooper MacNeil, Toni Vilander and Jeff Segal will drive theNo 63 Ferrari GTE 488 Evo for the French endurance classic on September 19-20

MacNeil drove with Segal in 2018 and with Vilander in 2015 at the timeless sportscar race and continues to share the entry with the Finn in the IMSA We atherTech SportsCar Championship.

Segal scored a class win at Le Mans in 2016 with Scuderia Corsa, while MacNeil has 2 third-place surfaces and Vilander has 2 wins.

MacNeil discussed: “We decided to move our entry to Pro for a number of factors. We had a number of great bronze chauffeurs we were talking to, however with the COVID-19 pandemic and travel limitations in various nations worldwide we didn’t have the 100 percent self-confidence that everybody might assemble at Le Mans in September.

“We had to decide. You can’t go to Le Mans with loose ends. We didn’t think we might put the kind of entry together that would be up to our requirements. Jeff and Toni are popular to our group and we have actually all driven together in the past. With the reduced Le Mans race week schedule, we felt our finest opportunity for success is to enter into the race with chauffeurs who have actually raced together.

” I have actually driven with Toni and Jeff at Le Mans along with in the IMSA We atherTechChampionship We understand each other extremely …