Weather update: Hail is possible in separate place in the republic – Panorama

Rain with thunderstorm is predicted in the daytime of June 6 in separate areas, on 10-11 in most areas, Hydromet meteorological service reported on Saturday. During the thunderstorm wind pace might attain as much as 15-20 m/s. In separate locations hail is possible. On 7-9 no precipitation is predicted. South-west wind pace is 3-eight m/s.

The air temperature won’t change significantly, the supply mentioned.