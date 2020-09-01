Weather Forecaster Found Dead – Right After Sharing She Was Abused By Her High School Band Director

A Texas weather forecaster was found dead over the weekend, hours after she exposed she had actually been groomed and abused in high school by a guy two times her age.

Kelly Plasker of NBC affiliate KCBD NewsChannel 11 required to Facebook on Sunday to publish a “final confession for the sins I am responsible for,” declaring that she had actually been controlled into a relationship as a teen by her high school band director.

Related: Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Grandson Benjamin Keough’s Suicide

Hours after the uncomfortable post was shared, Plasker’s death was validated by associates at her station. A cause of death has yet to be exposed, however the news broadcast closed their tribute to the weather forecaster with a message about suicide avoidance. Her coworker, anchor Kase Wilbanks, stated throughout the homage on Sunday night:

“Experts say stopping suicide means increasing the conversations about mental and emotional health. They say to reach out for help, so ask for help if you’re struggling or have had thoughts of suicide. Everyone should educate themselves on warning signs for those we love.”

So awful …

In her last post, Kelly shared a few of the darker minutes of her teenage years that presumably came at the hands of her band director. She composed: