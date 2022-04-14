No precipitation is expected in the capital today, April 15-19. No precipitation is expected in the regions this afternoon, April 15, 16 at night, 17-19. “Short rain is expected in some regions on the afternoon of April 16.” Wind north-west 2-5 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 8-10 degrees on April 14-19. No precipitation is expected in Artsakh today and tomorrow. Hydro-aeronautics…
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Those who falsify the negotiation process and fail the negotiations will not be able...
The office of the third President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has published a document with an attached note. "The parties negotiating...
The maximum selling price of the ruble is 6.81 drams. Currency exchange rate...
Rate.am website presented data on the exchange rate. The minimum purchase price for a dollar in Armenian banks is 465 drams, the sale...
The air temperature will gradually rise by 8-10 degrees
No precipitation is expected in the capital on April 15-19. No precipitation is expected in the regions this afternoon, on April 15, at night...
A horn will be launched in Gomk settlement
On April 15, from 10:00 to 14:00, the Vayots Dzor Regional Rescue Department will conduct an exercise on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" in Gomk...
As long as there are soldiers on the border, it is not peace. ...
In the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called not to play on the victims' emotions. "I am kneeling before the graves of the dead,...