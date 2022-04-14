No precipitation is expected in the capital today, April 15-19. No precipitation is expected in the regions this afternoon, April 15, 16 at night, 17-19. “Short rain is expected in some regions on the afternoon of April 16.” Wind north-west 2-5 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 8-10 degrees on April 14-19. No precipitation is expected in Artsakh today and tomorrow. Hydro-aeronautics…