In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of March 8, precipitation is expected in some regions, from time to time on March 9-12 in most regions, intensive in some parts, snow in the foothills, snowstorm in some mountainous regions. No precipitation is expected on March 13. The wind will be 2-5 m / s in the west, and on March 8-12 the wind will intensify in some regions with a speed of 15-20 m / s. Air…