In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of March 8, precipitation is expected in some regions, from time to time on March 9-12 in most regions, intensive in some parts, snow in the foothills, snowstorm in some mountainous regions. No precipitation is expected on March 13. The wind will be 2-5 m / s in the west, and on March 8-12 the wind will intensify in some regions with a speed of 15-20 m / s. Air…
The concept of “tobacco substitute” will be reviewed. The urgent draft was adopted...
The National Assembly adopted in the first reading the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to...
The penitentiary employee became close with the detainee, tried to transport alcoholic beverages for...
The preliminary investigation of the criminal case on the transfer of alcohol to a detainee for a bribe by the employee of "Nubarashen" penitentiary...
Alen Simonyan received Sergey Kopirkin. They touched upon issues related to regional security
Acting President of the Republic Alen Simonyan received on March 9 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. Issues...
Russian Defense Ministry releases documents confirming Ki’s attack on Donbas
The Russian Defense Ministry has released the secret order of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine on January 22, 2022 on the...
It is the second day that our compatriots in Artsakh do not have heating,...
The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to...