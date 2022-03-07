No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the afternoon of March 07, at night of 08. In the afternoon of March 08, short-term rain is possible in some parts of the city, rain is expected from time to time on 09-12, thunderstorm is possible on March 10. No precipitation is expected in the territory of the republic in the afternoon of March 07, at night of March 08. In the afternoon of March 08 in some regions, on 09-12