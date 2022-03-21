No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on March 21, 22, 25-26. Light snow is expected in some parts of the city on the night of March 22. Snow is expected from time to time on March 23-24. In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of March 21, on the night of March 22-25 in some regions, on March 23-24 from time to time snow is expected in most regions. Expected in some mountainous regions…