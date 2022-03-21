No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on March 21, 22, 25-26. Light snow is expected in some parts of the city on the night of March 22. Snow is expected from time to time on March 23-24. In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of March 21, on the night of March 22-25 in some regions, on March 23-24 from time to time snow is expected in most regions. Expected in some mountainous regions…
“People”. The CP members are waiting for the next meeting with Pashinyan, which...
According to the "Zhoghovurd" daily, during the sitting of the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the parliamentary "Civil Contract" faction on Monday, the authorities...
There is no alternative to the realization of Artsakh’s right to self-determination, the issue...
The "Hayastan" և "I have honor" factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia have issued a joint statement on the Artsakh...
Kylie Jenner Announces That Her 2 Baby Isn’t Named Wolf Anymore
Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have given their baby kid a new name. On Monday, the beauty entrepreneur turned to Instagram to inform...
Boeing 737 Crashes At 350MPH Killing All 132 Passengers
On March 21, a Boeing 737 jet carrying 132 passengers crashed in China's Guangxi region early in the afternoon. While the exact number of...
Horns will be tested in different administrative districts of Yerevan
Horns will be tested in Davtashen, Erebuni, Nubarashen և Shengavit administrative districts from March 22 to 25. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is asked not...