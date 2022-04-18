No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the afternoon of April 18, 19, 21-23. In the afternoon of April 20, short rain և thunderstorm is expected, the wind will intensify during the thunderstorm with a speed of 14-17 m / s. No precipitation is expected in the territory of the republic in the afternoon of April 18, on the night of April 19, on the night of April 20-21, on April 22-23. In the afternoon of April 20 in most regions, in the afternoon of April 21 in some regions…