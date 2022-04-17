No precipitation is expected in the territory of the republic on April 17, 18-19, 21-22. In the afternoon of April 20, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions. The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, and on April 20 the wind will intensify with a speed of 18-23 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 3-6 degrees on April 17-19. In the city of Yerevan, in the afternoon of April 17, 18-19, 21-22 is expected without…