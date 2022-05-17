In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 17, in the afternoon of 18-19, on the 20th, short rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions, hail is possible in some parts. No precipitation is expected on May 21-22. The wind will be west, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 17-20 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 6-9 degrees on May 17-19. In the city of Yerevan, on May 17…