In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 17, in the afternoon of 18-19, on the 20th, short rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions, hail is possible in some parts. No precipitation is expected on May 21-22. The wind will be west, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 17-20 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 6-9 degrees on May 17-19. In the city of Yerevan, on May 17…
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Vahagn Khachaturyan received the Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori
Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori.Ambassador Fukushima Massani congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post...
417 citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan
The participants of the "Resistance" movement are carrying out disobedience in Yerevan, closing streets in different parts. "417 citizens were brought to police stations from...
Police units have identified 66 cases of crime, 7 of which were previously committed
According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 16 to 17 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic...
This year is the title of the International Museum Day – “The Power of...
The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia invites everyone to celebrate the International Museum Day on May 18,...
The CP deputy proposes to extend the term of the NA Investigative Committee
The draft law "On Making Amendments to the Constitutional Law" Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly "authored by the deputy of the NA"...