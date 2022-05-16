In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 17-21, short-term rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions, hail is possible in some parts. In the afternoon of May 16, rain is expected from time to time in the whole territory of the republic, intense in some parts. The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 17-20 m / s. Air temperature in the afternoon of May 16…
Command-staff military exercise to be held – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia
On May 17-21, Commander-in-Chief Kamo Kochunts, Acting Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, will hold a command post exercise on...
The Chamber of Advocates urges police officers to strictly comply with legal requirements
The Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia has issued a statement regarding the obstruction of lawyers' access to police stations ․ "Today, the...
The Speaker of the Russian State Duma will arrive in Armenia on an official...
In a conversation with Aysor.am, the Speaker of the RA National Assembly Tsovinar Khachatryan denied the information that the Speaker of the State Duma...
Tomorrow we must clearly state that the people have taken to the streets completely,...
The representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan informed via live Facebook about the peaceful protests and disobedience actions to be held tomorrow, May 17. "From...
Finland և Sweden refuse to extradite 33 suspected terrorists to Turkey
Finland և Sweden has refused to grant Turkey's applications և has not extradited 33 people suspected of collaborating with terrorist groups in Turkey, TRT...