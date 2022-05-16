In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 17-21, short-term rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions, hail is possible in some parts. In the afternoon of May 16, rain is expected from time to time in the whole territory of the republic, intense in some parts. The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 17-20 m / s. Air temperature in the afternoon of May 16…