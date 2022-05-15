In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 15, 17-19, a short rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions. On May 16, thunderstorms are expected from time to time in the whole territory of the republic, intense in some parts. Hail is possible in some areas. No precipitation is expected on the night of May 17-19, 20. Wind: south-west, 2-5 m / s, intensification of the wind is expected during the thunderstorm:…
Jason Momoa Apologizes After Taking Pictures Inside Sistine Chapel
Jason Momoa is apologizing after taking pictures and videos during a recent trip to the Sistine Chapel. Earlier this week, the "Aquaman" star took to...
Eurovision 2022: Ukraine Wins The Entire Thing
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra has won the Eurovision Song Contest, in a symbolic show of public support following the country's invasion by Russia. The rap-folk band,...
Britney Spears Had A Miscarriage
Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have announced that the singer had a miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce...
Earthquake in Armenia. Fortunately, it was felt with a magnitude of 3
On May 14, at 21:14 local time (May 13, 17:14 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of...
Rebel Wilson Discusses His New Film
For the past decade, movie star Rebel Wilson has been the funny girl we’ve come to expect to get the last laugh up on...