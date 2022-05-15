In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 15, 17-19, a short rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions. On May 16, thunderstorms are expected from time to time in the whole territory of the republic, intense in some parts. Hail is possible in some areas. No precipitation is expected on the night of May 17-19, 20. Wind: south-west, 2-5 m / s, intensification of the wind is expected during the thunderstorm:…