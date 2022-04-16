In the territory of the republic, on April 16 և in the afternoon of April 20, short-term rain is expected in some regions. No precipitation is expected on April 17-19, 21. The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, and on April 20 the wind will intensify with a speed of 18-23 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 8-10 degrees on April 16-19. No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on April 16, 17-19, 21. Of April …