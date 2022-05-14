No precipitation is expected in the territory of the republic in the afternoon of May 14, at night of May 15-17-19. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in some regions on May 15, 17-19 in some regions, hail is possible in some parts on May 16. The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 17-20 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees on May 14-15. …