In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 8, 9-10, in the afternoon of the 11th, on the 12th from time to time rain is expected in most regions. Hail is possible in some parts on May 8-12. No precipitation is expected on the night of May 11, 13. The wind will be south-eastern, 3-6 m / s, and during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s. The air temperature will not change significantly. Երևան…