In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of May 8, 9-10, in the afternoon of the 11th, on the 12th from time to time rain is expected in most regions. Hail is possible in some parts on May 8-12. No precipitation is expected on the night of May 11, 13. The wind will be south-eastern, 3-6 m / s, and during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s. The air temperature will not change significantly. Երևան…
Tomorrow, in Gyumri, on May 9, there will be rallies in Yerevan ․ ...
The representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented in the French Square the events to be held tomorrow, May 8, and the actions of...
The government of the day does not express the will of the Armenian people...
It was reported today that the Cologne city authorities have decided to dismantle the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the...
The US Deputy Secretary of State discussed with European partners the issue of tightening...
First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with senior officials from Britain, Germany, Italy and France military-humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as...
National tree planting in “Lake Arpi” National Park
A nationwide tree planting was carried out in "Lake Arpi" National Park today. The RA Ministry of Environment informs that in the "Akhuryan Gorge" section...
98-year-old veteran of Great Patriotic War donates part of Eternal Flame from Moscow to...
A part of the eternal fire was transferred from Moscow to Yerevan as part of the "Fire of Remembrance" international patriotic action, Sputnik Armenia...