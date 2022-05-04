Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Yerevan from time to time in the evening of May 04, 05-09. Intensification of the wind during a thunderstorm – 15-18 m / s. In the territory of the republic, on the evening of May 04, on 05-09, from time to time rain is expected in most regions, hail is possible in some parts. Wind south-east 3-6 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s. Air…