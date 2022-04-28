Rain-thunderstorm is expected in Yerevan on April 28, 29, May 01, 02, 03, wind during the thunderstorm – 15-18 m / s. In the afternoon of April 30, short-term rain and thunderstorm are expected in some parts of the city. No precipitation is expected on the night of April 30, May 01 և 03. In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of April 28, on the 29th,…
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
802 criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of serious insult
2021 The amendment to the RA Criminal Code on the criminalization of serious insult entered into force on August 30, 2010. According...
President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the famous academician Yuri Hovhannisyan
Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with scientist, physicist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, laureate of the UNESCO-Russia International Mendeleev Prize, foreign member...
A 31-year-old man forced a 20-year-old resident of Yerevan to engage in prostitution and...
The RA Investigative Committee has completed the preliminary investigation into the cases of a 31-year-old man trafficking a woman, aiding and abetting prostitution, beating,...
They do not follow the rules of the game. Samvel Babayan refuses to...
Former Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council Samvel Babayan refuses to participate in the work of the commission investigating the 44-day war headed by...
No one beat me, I hope they will not beat me. Sos Janibekyan
Actor Sos Janibekyan denied the rumors about his beating. "I am healthy, I have not had a conflict with anyone, no one has beaten...