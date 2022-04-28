Rain-thunderstorm is expected in Yerevan on April 28, 29, May 01, 02, 03, wind during the thunderstorm – 15-18 m / s. In the afternoon of April 30, short-term rain and thunderstorm are expected in some parts of the city. No precipitation is expected on the night of April 30, May 01 և 03. In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of April 28, on the 29th,…