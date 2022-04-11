Attention On April 12, in some regions, especially in Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik, the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 30-35 m / s, as a result of which trees may be broken, roofs may be damaged, so we advise the population to follow safety rules in case of strong winds. No precipitation is expected in the territory of the republic in the afternoon of April 11, at night of April 12, in the afternoon of April 14, at night of April 15. …