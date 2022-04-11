Attention On April 12, in some regions, especially in Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik, the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 30-35 m / s, as a result of which trees may be broken, roofs may be damaged, so we advise the population to follow safety rules in case of strong winds. No precipitation is expected in the territory of the republic in the afternoon of April 11, at night of April 12, in the afternoon of April 14, at night of April 15. …
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
A man who robbed a tourist on Tigran Mets Avenue was found on Nar-Dos...
On the night of April 8, at 01:45, a 28-year-old foreigner who applied to the Erebuni Police Department reported that at 11:10 pm on...
An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the death of the...
The Investigation Department of the Arabkir Administrative District of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting an investigation to find out...
Azerbaijani claims about new incursions are false ․ No positional changes were registered...
Artsakh Information Headquarters stated ․ "In response to various inquiries, we clarify that today, the interview of Sardarashen village mayor Hayk Hakobyan to 24news.am gave...
Kazakh police confiscate 1,400 weapons and 35,000 pieces of ammunition stolen from citizens during...
Kazakh authorities have confiscated 1,400 weapons from civilians stolen during a riot in January, said Sanjar Adilov, head of the Kazakh Interior Ministry's investigation...
New Zealand has provided $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine
New Zealand will provide $ 8.8 million in aid to Ukraine, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in an interview with local 1...