In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of April 9, in some regions on the 12th, in the morning of the 13th, “rain is expected in most of the regions in the afternoon”, and thunderstorms in some parts. No precipitation is expected on the night of April 10-11, 13-14. Wind: west, 3-6 m / s, on April 11-13, the wind is expected to intensify in some regions with a speed of 18-23 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 ն in the afternoon of April 9-11.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
We can no longer provide arms to the Bundeswehr, but that does not mean...
"Germany can no longer supply arms to the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces), we have exhausted that opportunity, but we can offer other supplies directly...
“We can record the clinical death phase of the Minsk Group co-chairs, but not...
The cancellation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs' quota could make the settlement documents archived, which were developed by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs for years...
Russian peacekeepers have been in not only Parukh, but also Karaglkh since yesterday. ...
As of yesterday, the Russian peacekeepers are not only in Parukh, but also in Karaglkh, as reported by the Artsakh Public Television, President Arayik...
The wife of the founder of WikiLeaks stated that Assange is in poor health...
Julian Assange's health has deteriorated due to his detention in a London prison, WikiLeaks founder Stella Assange said during a speech at a long-distance...
“The United States stands ready to assist Armenia և Azerbaijan in its rapprochement initiatives,...
US remains committed to building peaceful, democratic, prosperous future in South Caucasus, US State Department to the process. The media outlet reminded of the statement...