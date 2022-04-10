In the territory of the republic, in the afternoon of April 9, in some regions on the 12th, in the morning of the 13th, “rain is expected in most of the regions in the afternoon”, and thunderstorms in some parts. No precipitation is expected on the night of April 10-11, 13-14. Wind: west, 3-6 m / s, on April 11-13, the wind is expected to intensify in some regions with a speed of 18-23 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 ն in the afternoon of April 9-11.