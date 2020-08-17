Weather forecast: Death Valley has hottest temperature on Earth

By
Jackson Delong
-

The high signed up in Death Valley, California reached 130 ° the other day. Once validated the records will consist of: hottest August day, hottest because 1913, and possibly the greatest temperature ever tapedon Earth CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin informs us the length of time this hazardous heat will last.

