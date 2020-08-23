Weather- and UV-Resistant Wall Plate Compatible with Nest Hello Video Doorbell – A Nice and Clean Finish for Your Nest Doorbell (White)



Price: $10.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 03:03:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Nice and Clean Finish for your Nest Hello



The Wasserstein Weather- and UV-resistant Wall Plate is specially designed for the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. The nice and clean design makes your Nest Hello look better than before. It can easily be installed and it perfectly fits your video doorbell.

✔ Compatible with Nest Hello Video Doorbell

✔ Covers up ugly marks or holes

✔ Works with Nest Hello Silicone Cover

✔ No complex tools required

✔ Highly durable

Perfect for the Nest Hello Video Doorbell



Our wall plate is specially designed for the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. With our wall plate, there’s no need to do a repainting or renovation job on your wall since ugly marks or holes are perfectly covered up.

Built to Last

Our wall plate is made of rugged, UV-resistant, and weatherproof materials, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Easy Installation

Installation requires neither complex steps nor special tools. Simply attach the plate to your wall using an electric screwdriver. Attach the electrical wires to your Nest Doorbell. Then clip it to the wall plate.

Works Seamlessly with our Silicone Covers

You can attach your Nest Hello to the wall plate hassle-free even with our silicone cover on your doorbell. Our silicone covers are available in four color variants: Beige (ASIN: B07G11LXDV), Grey (ASIN: B07G114YRJ), White (ASIN: B07FZYM6DP), and Black (ASIN: B07FZXMDZB).

✔ THOUGHTFUL DESIGN – There’s no need for repainting or overhaul job! The Wasserstein weather and UV-Resistant Wall Plate covers up any holes or marks left by your old doorbell. It gives your Nest Hello Video Doorbell a refreshingly clean and vibrant look.

✔ BUILT TO LAST – Our Wall Plate is designed for the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. It is made of rugged, UV-resistant and weatherproof materials that can withstand varying weather conditions over time.

✔ EASY INSTALLATION – Installation is as easy as 1-2-3. Simply attach the plate to your wall using an electric screwdriver. Attach the electrical wires to your Nest Doorbell. Then clip it to the wall plate.

✔ WASSERSTEIN SAVINGS – Realize huge savings when you buy our Wall Plate together with other Nest accessories like the Colorful Silicone Skins (ASIN: B075WVY2YY/ B075WWVNWB/ B075WVP3D6/ B075WVRPCR/ B075WYP4TK/ B075WW9JNC), Magnetic Wall Mount (ASIN: B075KHN4FS/ B075K92NFF/ B075KFGDBX/ B075K93Q2F), and Versatile Quadpod Mount (ASIN: B073S6SV9N/ B073S7GJ11). Use the discount code: NESTDEAL at checkout.

✔ WASSERSTEIN 3 MONTHS WARRANTY – If any of our products fail to meet your expectations, please get in touch with us and we will try to resolve the issue. If we can’t resolve the problem to your satisfaction, you will get a full refund or replacement – no questions asked.