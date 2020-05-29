Wearing face masks at home might help stop Covid-19 from infecting families 

Wearing face masks at home might help stop Covid-19 from infecting households who reside in the identical family, in accordance with a brand new research.

This method has been seen to be 79 per cent efficient at curbing transmission, however the masks should be used earlier than signs develop in anybody within the family who’s contaminated.

The findings, which seem in BMJ Global Health, are based mostly on solutions from 124 households in Beijing, China, who had at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 an infection, about their family hygiene and behavior throughout the pandemic.

Disinfection was discovered to be 77 per cent efficient at stopping the virus from being handed on.

There had been a complete of 460 folks within the households who had been a part of the research and their confirmed case of Covid-19 occurred between late February and late March 2020.

The members of the family had lived with the contaminated particular person for 4 days earlier than and greater than 24 hours after that particular person’s signs first appeared.

Close every day contact, resembling consuming meals at a desk or watching TV collectively, was linked to an 18-fold elevated threat.