Wearing a mask at home could help stop coronavirus spread among family members, study says

“This study confirms the highest risk of household transmission being prior to symptom onset, but that precautionary [non-pharmaceutical interventions], such as mask use, disinfection and social distancing in households can prevent Covid-19 transmission during the pandemic,” the study says.

While it was recognized that social distancing and mask carrying could forestall transmission of the illness locally, there was little proof to show whether or not it was efficient inside households.

For the brand new study, researchers referred to as 460 individuals from 124 households in Beijing who had been dwelling with an contaminated individual and questioned them on their family hygiene and different behaviors through the pandemic.

Researchers discovered 41 out of the 124 households noticed the virus being transmitted from the primary contaminated individual to different family members, totaling to 77 adults and youngsters being contaminated. But the households who cleaned their houses with disinfectants each day, opened their home windows and stored at least 1 meter (three ft) aside had been at decrease threat of passing the virus, even in additional crowded households.

Families who engaged in shut each day contact, comparable to consuming meals round a desk or watching TV collectively had been related to an 18-fold elevated threat. Daily shut contact with a family member who was exhibiting signs elevated the chance for others, even when they began carrying masks at that time, in line with the study.

The study just isn’t with out its critics

Some members of the scientific neighborhood who did not take part within the study are recognizing its significance.

“This is an important paper because it comes at a time when — as lockdown is eased — the risk of a person entering the home who has become infected (e.g. whilst on public transport or in the workplace) but is unaware that this is so, is increasing,” Professor Sally Bloomfield of London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine mentioned in a assertion.

Professor Trish Greenhalgh of University of Oxford mirrored her response, saying that the observe of carrying masks at home is “perhaps the most interesting as it’s something that few people currently do in their own homes, especially when not symptomatic.”

“Worryingly, whereas people who wore a mask before they became symptomatic with Covid-19 were significantly less likely to pass it on to others in the household, those who only started wearing the mask after they became symptomatic weren’t able to protect their family members,” Greenhalgh added.

But others have pointed to the study’s limitations, together with ones that the authors additionally acknowledged.

“Telephone interview has inherent limitations including recall bias,” the study says. “The evaluation results of mask wearing were reliable, but we did not collect data on the concentration of disinfectant used by families.”

Dr. Antonio Lazzarino at the University College London mentioned that the study itself just isn’t sufficient to make any official suggestions of any type.

“This study is not robust science, as it has several limitations in the conception and in the statistical analysis,” he mentioned in a assertion. “The main limitation is that it was designed at the family level, rather than at the individual level.”

Lazzarino additionally identified that the study did not make a distinction between whether or not the households had been carrying N95 masks, surgical masks or primary fabric masks.