Wearable tech helps this blind runner compete in ultramarathons

Wheatcroft was the first blind person to attempt to run the race by himself. Usually, blind runners compete tethered to a sighted running guide. But instead, Wheatcroft wore a Wayband on his wrist — a device that uses super-precise GPS to direct the wearer with small vibrations.

The marathon started well but around mile 16, the GPS signal was lost, says Wheatcroft. He was forced to complete the last 10 miles with support.

While the race might not have gone the way he wanted, the Wayband helped him navigate the course — and it could be transformative for the blind community.

The 38-year-old from Doncaster, England, has been developing the technology with New York-based startup WearWorks , acting as both advisor and guinea pig for the company. He says it enables users to “travel independently and discreetly” without audio instructions, which could help those with visual impairments explore unfamiliar places by themselves.

From zero to 100 Wheatcroft was born with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic eye disorder. Doctors discovered he had the disease during a routine eye checkup when he was 13. By 17, he was registered blind, and in his early 20s he lost “functional vision,” he says. For Wheatcroft and many blind people, mobility is one of the most “challenging points,” he says. He sought a tech solution — and that’s what got him into running. Wheatcroft started jogging on a football pitch behind his home in 2010. The following year, he ran his first race: a…

