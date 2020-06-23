Wear OS just gained support for hardware-accelerated watchfaces

Today, Apple held its WWDC keynote livestream where it announced a slew of new features for the Apple Watch and its watchOS. Meanwhile, Wear OS remains far behind from other smartwatch systems. A new support page from Androids developer website outlines how Wear OS will support smoother watchfaces. This pertains to watchfaces with animations, such as a smooth second-hand rather than one that moves every 2nd.

With the Wearable Support Library version 2.7.0, developers may use hardware-acceleration for watch faces where previously, hardware-acceleration was only allowed in Wear OS apps. This this new support, it means that most developers will have to tweak their watchfaces to take advantage of smoother animations and marginally improved battery life.

We really hope that Wear OS would have it together. There are so many nice-looking Wear OS watches, with so many different stylish styles from various brands, but the os is so far behind. We are really getting excited about another major update for Wear OS, as it hasnt been updated since 2018.

Source