Holidaymakers visiting Europe’s top tourist destinations will have less spending money than before lockdown.

Britons will now get £42 less on every £500 they exchange into euros this summer, in contrast to February.

The price of holiday staples like beer and coffee also have increased for Britons.

Experts have put the fall in the pound against the euro down to Britain’s struggle against coronavirus, and uncertainty around Brexit negotiations.

The value of the pound peaked in February amid snowballing confidence following last year’s general election win for the Conservatives.

But the pandemic saw markets crash, with the pound tumbling more than 11 %.

In mid-February, before lockdown, £1 was worth 1.18 euros.

Yet this fell to at least one.04 when social distancing regulations were introduced, before steadying at 1.08.

Lee McDarby, of currency firm Moneycorp, said: ‘The fluctuation in the value of the pound against the euro can be attributed to a number of factors, including countries’ adaptation to lockdown and restrictions, as well as political factors such as Brexit negotiations.’

The value of the pound has also fallen 6.5 per cent contrary to the Croatian kuna and 7.8 per cent against the Bulgarian lev.

This means almost £35 less spending for British tourists in Croatia and £43 for them in Bulgaria, centered on £500 exchanged.

In contrast, families could get more for their profit Turkey carrying out a 4.5 per cent rise in the pound contrary to the lira.

This would give British tourists an additional £21 for each £500 they exchange.