Weak inflation presents policy challenge for Brazil central bank: director By Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank deals with financial policy difficulties ahead, in big part since inflation projections and inflation expectations stay listed below its central target, the bank’s Monetary Policy director Bruno Serra stated on Friday.
Speaking at a virtual occasion hosted by Swiss bank Credit Suisse (6:-RRB-, Serra likewise kept in mind the central bank’s position at its policy conference recently that any future rates of interest cuts would need to be little and steady due to monetary stability issues.
