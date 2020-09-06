©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: EU’s Brexit arbitrator Michel Barnier holds a press conference in Brussels



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will not blink in Brexit trade settlements with the European Union and is not terrified of a no-deal exit, the nation’s top Brexit arbitrator cautioned the bloc on Sunday.

“We came in after a government and negotiating team that had blinked and had its bluff called at critical moments and the EU had learned not to take our word seriously,” arbitrator David Frost informed the Mail on Sunday.

“So a lot of what we are trying to do this year is to get them to realize that we mean what we say and they should take our position seriously,” he was priced estimate as stating.