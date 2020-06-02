We won’t “allow any president to quiet our voice”

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, DC, is interviewed on CNN’s “New Day” on June 2. CNN

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, DC, slammed President Trump’s photo op at a church close to the White House as a “charade.”

“This was a charade that in some ways was meant to bolster a message that does nothing to calm — to calm the soul and to reassure the nation that we can recover from this moment, which is what we need from a President,” Budde stated in an interview with CNN’s John Berman.

About the go to: Peaceful protesters simply outdoors the White House gates have been dispersed yesterday with tear gasoline, flash grenades and rubber bullets, earlier than Trump walked from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church after giving an address in the Rose Garden. Trump held up a Bible outdoors of the church and stated “we have the greatest country in the world.”

Budde stated Trump doesn’t frequent the church or any different within the diocese.

“Let me be clear, he did not come to pray. He did not come to express remorse or consolation, he did not come to share the grief or to provide hope to the thousands of young people who were gathered in the park that day,” Budde stated.

“He did nothing to say to them that your future is earlier than you and I’ll shield you and do all that we are able to to make this nation worthy of you — all of the issues that we’d like and deserve from anybody who’s in management, non secular or political, at the moment,” she added.

St. John’s sustained injury from a fireplace in a single a part of the constructing, however Budde stated the church is structurally advantageous.

“We will rebuild; buildings can be rebuilt, lives cannot be brought back from the dead,” she stated.

