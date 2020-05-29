When Taylor Swift remained impartial on social media throughout the 2016 presidential election whereas her pop friends like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry stumped for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, many pundits criticized her silence, and a few even accused her of being a Trump supporter or alt-right movement poster-girl. But an incendiary new tweet from Swift, who has grow to be extra politically vocal over the previous two years, has simply made it extraordinarily clear to her 86 million Twitter followers the place she stands concerning the upcoming Donald Trump/Joe Biden election.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” the pop star posted Friday morning.

Swift was reacting to President Trump’s collection of Twitter posts Thursday night throughout the protests in Minneapolis over the loss of life of George Floyd — a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for at least seven minutes whereas he was handcuffed and mendacity face-down on the street. Swift particularly referenced the president’s most shocking statement, which learn in full: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” (Twitter flagged Trump’s put up with the warning: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”)

The previously apolitical Swift started voicing her political beliefs again in October 2018, beginning with an Instagram put up’ expressing her help for Democrat Phil Bredesen in the race for senator in Tennessee and slamming Bredesen’s Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn, for her voting file in opposition to ladies’s and LGBTQ rights. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift tweeted at that time. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.” Later in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift spoke about this risky decision, admitting that she feared she could lose half of her fanbase by publicly championing one political party or candidate, but saying, “I need to be on the right side of history.”

Many of Swift’s followers praised her Friday for her newfound outspokenness, with some semi-jokingly suggesting that she run for workplace herself sooner or later. As of this writing, President Trump has not responded to Swift’s tweet.

