We will stay in contact with Russian colleagues to protect the rights of our citizens, Armenian Ombudsman says – Panorama

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan signs up with the call of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova who earlier called to solve all disagreements within the structure of existing legal systems. Moskalkova’s call came following series of mass brawls in between Azerbaijani and Armenia nationals in Moscow.

“We share the position of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russia Federation. The physical violence and incitement to ethnic hatred disrupts the basis of human rights and freedoms which may lead to mass violations and irreversible losses,” Tatoyan composed on his Facebook page.

In Tatoyan’s words, the Human Rights Defender’s Office will be in contact with Russian colleagues to make sure the defense of the rights of our citizens.