At the sitting of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, the draft law on making changes in the Law on Gambling, Internet Gaming and Casinos, and on making changes in the RA Law on Lotteries is being discussed.

The chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Financial-Credit-Budgetary Issues, Georg Papoyan, who presented the draft, said that today it is possible to top up bookmaker accounts in 3 ways: cash, from a bank card, from an e-wallet.

The draft proposes to remove the option of refilling the bookmaker account with cash 10 days after the adoption of the law.

“Then, in 6 months, it will not be possible to top up bookmaker accounts from e-wallets.” That is, 6 months and 10 days after the adoption of the law, the citizens can top up their bookmaker accounts only by non-cash method. Thus, we try as much as possible to limit or complicate or make transparent the activities of bookmakers և հաս citizens’ access to them. “In this way, we make it transparent, we will see who plays, how much he plays, this will give an opportunity to implement a certain policy in the future,” Papoyan said.