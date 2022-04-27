Our clear demand is that Nikol Pashinyan should be convicted ․ not to resign, but to be arrested as a traitor, a state criminal, said Karin Tonoyan, the mother of Menua Hovhannisyan, who died in the 44-day war.

Karin Tonoyan stressed that they and their parents will pursue the trial.

“It will take place according to all the lines of justice, which can only reassure the parents to a small extent, so that in the end, this man, who confessed from the highest tribune of Armenia that he is a criminal, will receive the punishment he deserves,” said Karin Tonoyan.





