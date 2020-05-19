We will provide evidence of UAE’s involvement in killing of our people – Middle East Monitor

Spokesman for the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Al-Qiblawi, revealed the other day that the globally backed Government of National Accord (GNA) will provide evidence of the UAE’s involvement in the killing of Libyans as well as its infraction of global resolutions.

This came in declarations made by Al-Qiblawi to neighborhood information terminals, after the Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, Fayez Al-Sarraj, stated control over Al-Wattia Air Base.

“We will provide evidence of the UAE’s involvement in the killing of Libyans and the violation of the UN Security Council resolutions,” stated Al-Qiblawi

He included: “We will submit evidence to the Security Council proving some countries’ violation of the UN-backed arms embargo on Libya.”

“The weapons that were found at Al-Wattia Air Base will be sent to the Security Council as evidence of several countries’ violations of the arms embargo imposed on Libya.”

Earlier the other day, federal government pressures confiscated a Russian air support system utilized in Al-Wattia Air Base after taking control over the armed forces website.

They additionally revealed the exploration of 2 harmed Russian support systems because of this of battle by the Libyan Air Force 2 days previously, in enhancement to big amounts of tools as well as ammo inside the airbase, which worked as the procedures area for abandoner General Khalifa Haftar’s pressures in the western area.

On 4 April 2019, Haftar released a lethal assault to take control of the Libyan funding Tripoli, the head office of the GNA.