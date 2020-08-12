‘We will not let anybody harm Turkey’s interests’  – Middle East Monitor

Over the past decade, Turkey has found itself at the fore in some major conflicts in the Middle East, causing it to bear the brunt of an international refugee crisis and a hostile EU foreign policy. The plans of its neighbours have also forced it to adapt in order to protect its interests in, for example, the eastern Mediterranean where energy resources are being exploited by Greece, Egypt and Israel.

Amid such pressing changes in the regional political landscape, Middle East Monitor spoke to the former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey, Cevdet Yilmaz, last week in the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, to get an insight into the country’s direction and foreign policy goals.

The status of the Kurds

Yilmaz first addressed Turkey’s relations with the Kurds, both within the country and abroad. He is of Kurdish descent, from the Zaza peoples of eastern Turkey, and insisted that Kurdish people are treated equally.

“In our legal system, the Kurds or any other ethnic group are not identified as minorities,” he explained. “All ethnic groups in Turkey are first-class citizens of the Turkish Republic.”

While Yilmaz acknowledged that in the past there were “some problems” about Kurdish people speaking their languages, and some other issues, “Over the…