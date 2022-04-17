Recently, a large number of police forces, without providing explanations, forcibly detained a number of citizens who had come out to a rally in Freedom Square.

The situation in Freedom Square started to get tense when the police took away the tents that the participants of the rally wanted to put up to spend the night there.

Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party, mentioned after this police action ․ “We are on the right path and I definitely assure everyone that we have started the struggle, we will not go home, we will not finish, we will definitely stay here and we will achieve our goal, and our goal is one: to bring our great homeland, Artsakh, Armenia, a situation where security is ensured. We must solve the issue of being a state, in general, of an Armenian և preservation of the Armenian identity. ”

Shortly afterwards, a large number of police officers gathered in Freedom Square and started arresting the participants of the rally. There was a commotion and a commotion, the citizens were standing in front of the police cars to prevent the other participants of the action from being brought.

According to preliminary information, 5 people have been arrested at the moment, although the number of those detained may be higher.

After this action of the police, Arthur Vanetsyan reaffirmed that they will stay and will continue the struggle.

“We will not leave here. They will let us put it in a tent, we will stay in the tent, they will not let us, we will stay on the street. “Our struggle is for the sake of our country, for the sake of our great homeland, for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of Armenia. This struggle will definitely succeed, there is no other way,” he said.