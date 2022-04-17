Armenia and Artsakh are experiencing breakthrough days today.

The attitude and words of the last days of political power prove that the so-called government has entered the last stage of the destruction of our state and statehood. We have no time to delay!

Dear compatriots,

There is a way to stop this destructive wheel: the Armenians must wake up and become one fist again.

Yes, the government of the day has done its best in recent years to blunt the vigilance of our people with lies and falsification, to zero the self-defense potential.

Unfortunately, now is not the time for urgings and calls, but for standing up.

For the sake of our homeland, our state and the future of our children, today we must wake up, sober up, fight and stop this government and its patrons.

Dear compatriots,

On April 17 of this year, we, the members of the “Homeland” party, led by the party leader, are in Freedom Square.

We will not go home until we reach our goal.

The task of this action is to be as accessible as possible, to explain the situation to every citizen, to announce the calls of the impending irreversible disaster as clearly as possible, to call, to serve as an example, to unite and act.

There are no dividing lines for us. There is one agenda for us: to protect our homeland, to stop the wheel of defeat, for which we need will and unity. We have no other alternative!

The struggle we started today can become popular. This is not a party issue, this is not an issue of internal political race. This is a struggle for existence, a struggle for the place of our homeland, our state.

Dear compatriots,

Come to Freedom Square. Come with family, friends, relatives, come at any time convenient for you. Come, regardless of your political views, come for the sake of our present and tomorrow, for the sake of our children and the future of our generations.

We are waiting for you in Freedom Square.

“MOTHERLAND” PARTY

