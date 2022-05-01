During a rally in France Square, Armenia MP Anna Grigoryan, who marched from Tigranashen to Yerevan today, stated that Tigranashen, the villages of Tavush and Artsakh are and will be Armenian.

“We started with 35 people and finished with more than 3,000 people. Our unity cannot be stopped,” said the opposition MP.

He noted that all the dividing lines have been erased and united around one idea: Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, not a single centimeter from Armenia will yield to the enemy, that the dignity of the Armenian people is indisputable.

“We will fight for the future of our children, for Artsakh and Armenia, we will not go anywhere from here, as the victory is not ours. “The victory will be ours,” the deputy of the “Armenia” faction stated.