Today we are here to protect the inalienable rights of the Armenians, to preserve our memory, to honor the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, to prevent new genocides, NA Deputy Speaker, “Hayastan” faction MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced at the start of the torchlight procession from the Republic Square.

“Today, the torchlight procession has turned into a nationwide unity march, it has been reunited, given a new color, new accents, especially these days, when we are facing an existential struggle,” the politician stressed.

According to Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the attempt to distort the slogan “I remember and demand” in recent years, to limit the people’s struggle, testify to the fact that the current government, obeying the demand of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, wants to give up the pan-Armenian struggle.

“This government, fulfilling the Turkish preconditions, wants to give up our pan-Armenian struggle, the constitutional commitment to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the protection of rights, wants to give up Artsakh, wants to open the gates of the homeland to the enemy.”

Their assurances about a good future, economic interests, “era of peace” are empty. The enemy is the same, for the same purpose. The same enemy, the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, committed genocide in Artsakh in 2020. Now, with our march, with this unity, we prove that they will not succeed. “We will not allow this government to destroy our pan-Armenian front, our security, our statehood, Artsakh, the Armenian memory with its destructive steps,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan said.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan addressed the international community on behalf of the Armenians, saying ․

“This is the Armenian will, this is the position of the Armenian people, not behind closed doors”, the promises of the poor man in power ready to make concessions in different capitals. “Today, from this square, the Armenian people express their resolute will to the whole world, to the enemies, that the poor man sitting in this building (in the building of the RA Government-group ․) has no mandate to take new parts of our homeland on behalf of the people.”

The large crowd gathered in the Republic Square greeted the speech with applause and chants of “Nikol, traitor”, “Without Nikol Armenia”.